Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 81-year-old Overland, MO man

OVERLAND, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man that happened at 9012 Brassie Drive in Overland, MO at 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 10.

Troopers say the man, Andre Maclin, is an 81-year-old black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans. He also wears glasses and has a gray beard.

Maclin has dementia and left the residence on foot.

Anyone who sees this missing person or anyone that has information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1221.