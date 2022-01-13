4-year-old girl taken from daycare by father found safe in Illinois

UPDATE: Daisy Ware, 4, was found safe in Illinois Thursday morning. The St. Louis County Police Department tweeted out the news at 6:40 a.m. Gregory Ware is in custody.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a 4-year-old girl.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Daisy Ware has not been seen since she was taken from her daycare by her father Gregory Ware at 3 p.m. Wednesday driving a maroon 2015 GMC Acadia. The daycare is located in the 8200 block of Saint Charles Rock Road. Gregory is known to reside in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

MSHP described Daisy as 3’6″, 43 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and a black complexion. She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes. Gregory, 35, is described as 6’4″, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and a black complexion.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.