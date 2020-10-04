Endangered Person Advisory for 21-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 21-year-old Markayla Dade. The incident occurred at 5505 Fair Ridge Court in Jennings, MOat 6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3rd.

Markayla is a black female, 21 years old, 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, light complexion and was wearing a black hoodies, black jeans, and white shoes.

Markayla left a friend’s house at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening riding a green bicycle and has not returned home. She suffers from diminished mental capacity.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.