Endangered Person Advisory issued for 11-year-old Florissant girl

ST. LOUIS – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an 11-year-old missing girl.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Lillie McGhay left her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Drive in Florissant at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
McGhay is described as 5’0″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and a light complexion. She has reddish blonde hair worn in a pixie cut. At the time of the incident she was wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, black and red plaid pants and black shoes. MSHP said McGhay is diagnosed with Oppositional Defiance Disorder and ADHD.
If anyone has information about McGhay’s whereabouts they should call 911 immediately or the Saint Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.