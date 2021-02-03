Missing Missouri 15-year-old and her baby subjects of Endangered Person Advisory

NEW HAVEN, Mo. – The New Haven Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 15-year-old girl and her 9-month-old baby girl.

Police are looking for Jazmine Strubberg, 15, and her 9-month old baby Jazlynn Strubberg. The two were last seen at 206 Selma Street in New Haven at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

They are said to be travelling in a gold Buick passenger car with Missouri or Illinois license plates.

Police said the two “left with Devin Brown who has made threats of violence against Jazmine in the past and is known to be violent. Jazmine has an altered mental status. They may be en route to Illinois or Union, Missouri.”

Jazmine is a white girl who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a tank top, the color of which is unknown, and black leggings.

Jazlynn is a white baby girl who is about 28.5 inches, 20 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with Dalmatians on them.

Anyone who sees these missing persons, suspect or vehicle should call 911 immediately or call the New Haven Police Department at (573) 237-2211.