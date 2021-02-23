Endangered Person Advisory issued for 16-year-old Breckenridge Hills girl

ST. LOUIS – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Breckenridge Hills Police Department for a missing 16-year-old Abigayle Labbee.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Labbee went missing from 3516 Glentown Lane, Breckenridge Hills at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Labbee left a note saying that she went to Florida with her ex and 34-year-old Donald Lankford.
Labbee is described as white, 5’4″ tall, 175 pounds, red hair and brown eyes.
Lankford is described as a black man, 6’4″ tall, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.