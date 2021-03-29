Endangered person advisory issued for 25-year-old Jennings woman

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for Ryenice Sanders, 25.

Police said Sanders was “possibly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend ‘Antwone’ and held at gun point by him for several hours.” Her family has not been able to contact her. She may still be with Antwone.

She has been missing from the 5500 block of Hodiamont Avenue in Jennings since 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Sanders drives a white Buick Encore and it was last seen in the 5500 block of Hodiamont Avenue.

Sanders is described as 5’2″ and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis Police Department at (636) 529-8210.