Endangered Person Advisory issued for 30-year-old woman in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Kristy Marlow, a 30-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and 165 pounds. She has red hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black purse.

Marlow was last seen on Woolwich Lane & Kingston Drive at 10:17 p.m. on Friday, June 5th.

Anyone seeing Marlow, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.