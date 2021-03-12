Endangered Person Advisory canceled, 35-year-old Florissant man found safe

UPDATE: Maceo Simmons was found safe by law enforcement. The Endangered Person Advisory was canceled.

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 35-year-old Maceo Simmons.

The missing person incident happened in the 4000 block of River Oaks Drive in Florissant at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said he left his residence on foot and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and anxiety and has been prescribed medication for them. His phone was working but has now been shut off.

Police said Simmons “does not normally leave his residence and does not communicate with anyone other than his parents.”

Simmons is described as a 5’9″, 240 pound man. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and yellow goggles.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to dial 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.