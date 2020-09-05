Endangered Person Advisory issued for 41-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 41-year-old Patricia Spears.

Police said the incident happened at Mercy Hospital South at 11:40 a.m. Saturday after Spears left on foot. Authorities said she was “admitted for a possible suicide attempt.”

Police said Spears is a white woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, blond hair, green eyes, fair complexion, tattoo of a cross on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a black headband, gray t-shirt with a volleybal on it that said “Bayless Bronchos” on the front, black shorts, black sneakers and a black purse with white trim.

Anyone with information regarding Spears should call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.