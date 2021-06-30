Endangered person advisory issued for 59-year-old Breckenridge Hills man

ST. LOUIS – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing man from Breckenridge Hills.

Police said 59-year-old Ying J. Ma was last seen driving a white 2017 Honda Odyssey with Missouri license plate EA5J4G on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. Ma left 10440 Page Avenue because he wasn’t feeling well. He was on his way to 3310 Woodson Road, but he did not arrive.

Police said he has not been in contact with his family since he left the Page Avenue address.

They also said Ma had recently suffered a stroke.

Anyone with information regarding Ma’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately or call the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.