Endangered Person Advisory issued for Jennings teen

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 18-year-old Donyea Branch.
Police said Branch left her residence in the 8900 block of Mayfield Court at 8:15 p.m. Monday and hasn’t been heard from since. Police said, “she has been diagnosed with Autistic Disorder and has a diminished mental capacity.”
Police said she is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, yellow tie and black pants.
Anyone who sees Branch or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.