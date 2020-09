ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County police need help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Cassidy Cooper was last seen around 2:45 AM on Presley Road in St. Louis County.

Cassidy Cooper

Police say it is believed Cooper left through a bedroom window.

Police say she is about 5’4″, 120lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a white tank top, black shorts, and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 314-255-1200.