Endangered person advisory issued for missing Florissant man

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man with dementia.

Authorities issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for 73-year-old Frederick Keys.

Keys went missing from his home in the 500 block of Pimlico Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He left on foot.

According to police, Keys is 5’6” tall and 140 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, wearing a Cardinals baseball cap over a tan stocking cap, a black and white jacket, and jeans.

Anyone who sees Keys or has information on this whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

