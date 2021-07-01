Endangered person advisory issued for north St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a 33-year-old man from north St. Louis County.

Police said Bruce Stufflebean went missing from the 10000 block of Bon Oak Drive at about 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said he “suffers from schizophrenia and delusions and is a known abuser of illegal drugs. The last time a family member saw him, he cursed her out, threw small items at her and acted like he didn’t know who she was.”

His family has not seen him at his residence and police said there have been no sign he has been there in the past 24 hours.

He is described as being 5’11”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a light complexion and was wearing a white t-shirt and brown jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.