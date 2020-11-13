Endangered Silver Advisory Alert in University City for man in his 70s

ST. LOUIS – The University City Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a man in his 70s.

Police said the incident happened at 1151 Belrue Avenue at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11. He doesn’t have a car or cell phone and may not have enough clothing for the weather. He doesn’t have any money or credit cards with him and its unknown if he has his medication.

Henry Powell, 74 has dementia, a heart valve replacement and high blood pressure.

He is described as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches, 177 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a brown thermal shirt, black corduroy pants and a gray puffy jacket.

Anyone who has seen Powell or has any further information on him should immediately dial 911 or call the University City Police Department at (314) 725-2211.

