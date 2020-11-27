Endangered Silver Advisory for 83-year-old Fenton man

FENTON, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Friday morning for a Fenton man.

Ronald L. Stage, 83, was last scene at his home in the 1000 block of Coriander Drive at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday. He was headed to a family member’s home for Thanksgiving but never arrived.

Authorities said he could be driving a white 1995 GMC Jimmy with Missouri license plates. They said Stage has “cognitive issues that may have caused him to become confused or

disoriented.”

Anyone with information or who has seen Stage is asked to call the Jefferson County 911 Dispatch non-emergency line at 636-797-9999.