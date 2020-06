O’Fallon, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department said an O’Fallon, Mo. man has been found after an endangered silver advisory was issued for him.

The alert was issued at about noon Thursday. Police said Michael Wanger, 66, was then found about an hour later at 1:13 p.m.

Wanger left his home at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to go to a fast-food restaurant.