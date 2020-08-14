Endangered Silver Advisory issued for House Springs man missing since Monday

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for a House Springs, Missouri man. He was last seen Monday at 11:00 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said dementia patient, 63-year-old Billy Joe Cannon, was last seen leaving his home in the 5500 block of Briarwood Drive on foot wearing blue jeans, black shoes and no shirt.

Cannon is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Cannon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 636-232-5310.