Endangered silver advisory issued for Missouri woman with dementia

BALLWIN, Mo. – The Ballwin Police Department has issued a silver advisory for a woman reported missing Thursday.
Police say Cecile Sebring, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen between 2:30 a.m. 3:30 a.m. at a care facility in the 300 block of Solley Avenue. She was reported missing at 7:30 a.m.
Sebring is described as being 62-years-old, 5’4”, and 130lbs. with blue eyes and shoulder-length dark hair.
She was last seen wearing a white barrette with pearl beads, black coat with orange accents, and black pants.
Anyone with information about Sebring’s location should contact the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.