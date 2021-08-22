Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Overland woman who left home twice in 24 hours

OVERLAND, Mo. – The Overland Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory on Sunday for a 66-year-old local woman who went missing twice in less than 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, Debra Anne Hamilton was reported missing from her home around 10:30 a.m.

Hamilton suffers from dementia and multiple sclerosis and is known to become confused and leave when she’s not on her medication. She left overnight but was located and returned to her family. However, Hamilton left home again later in the morning.

Police say Hamilton is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.

Hamilton walks with a crutch or cane.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1221 or their nearest law enforcement agency.