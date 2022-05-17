FULTON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman who is possibly located in the St. Louis area.

Gladys Bowers, 68, was reported missing from her home in Fulton, Missouri, on May 8, 2022, according to MSHP. Bowers left her residential care facility that day and did not take her medications before leaving. Investigators say she may be in the care of her non-custodial son and en route to the St. Louis area.

Bowers is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a blue jacket, unknown color pants, and white tennis shoes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bowers is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

If you have any information on Bowers, contact the nearest law enforcement agency, the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.