ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult that occurred at 6709 Colony Acres Drive, Apartment C, in Affton, Missouri at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The missing person is Armania Valmond who left her residence on foot in an unknown direction. Valmond is a 71-year-old black female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, and was wearing a red and burgundy short sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and pink sandals.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 314-615-4266.