Endangered silver advisory: Missing suburban Kansas City woman last seen driving Friday

GLADSTONE, MO. – The state of Missouri has issued an endangered silver advisory for a suburban Kansas City woman. Dorothy Parker, 84, was last seen at 10:00 am on Friday. She has been diagnosed with the early stages of dementia.
Parker was last seen at 10:00 am at her home in Gladstone Missouri. She lives in the 2600 block of 74th Street. She was driving a maroon 2013 Honda Accord bearing Missouri license plate ID D0TB0B.
Parker is described as a white female, 5′ 2″ tall, 118 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.
Anyone with information should call 911 or call the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.