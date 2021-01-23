Enjoy Mardi Gras 2021 with a virtual Shoebox Float Parade and Cajun Cook-off

ST. LOUIS – Mardi Gras events have been moved online for 2021 to protect the public health and adhere to the latest federal, state, and local authorities.

Mardi Gras began on January 6th and will run until February 16th. Saturday, January 23rd, students and adults can participate in the virtual Shoebox Float Parade that begins at 10 a.m. You’ll want a pen and paper to draw along with an artist and see shoebox float creations.

At 2 p.m., the Mardi Gras virtual Cajun Cook-Off will begin. This will give those who watch a glimpse into the culinary mines of premier chefs like Mike Johnson of Sugar Fire, Jack MacMurray of Old Hickory, and John Messbarger of Peacemaker. You’ll be able to make gumbo just like these premier chefs.

There’s still time to order you Cajun Cook-Off home kit. For that, visit stlmardigras.org/events/cajun-cook-off-at-home.

For more information on the virtual evevts this year, visit stlmardigras.org.