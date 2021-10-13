Enjoy some chocolate ahead of Halloween on National M&M Day

Need an excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth before Halloween?
Now you have one! Wednesday, October 13 is National M&Ms day. You can celebrate the day by simply enjoying the candy or have an M&M-inspired party. You could offer your guests goodies such as M&M brownies, cookies, and cupcakes.
Here are some fun facts.
- Production of the candy began in 1941 at a New Jersey factory.
- The slogan “melts in your mouth, not in your hands” was created in 1949.
- They’re easy to eat in space. They’re reportedly the most eaten chocolate by astronauts while in space.