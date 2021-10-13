Enjoy some chocolate ahead of Halloween on National M&M Day

Need an excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth before Halloween?

Now you have one! Wednesday, October 13 is National M&Ms day. You can celebrate the day by simply enjoying the candy or have an M&M-inspired party. You could offer your guests goodies such as M&M brownies, cookies, and cupcakes.

Here are some fun facts.

Production of the candy began in 1941 at a New Jersey factory.

The slogan “melts in your mouth, not in your hands” was created in 1949.

They’re easy to eat in space. They’re reportedly the most eaten chocolate by astronauts while in space.