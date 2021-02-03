Enjoy the warmth today, the weekend is looking cold

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is the best day of the week with intervals of clouds and increasing sunshine.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s and may hit 50 in a few spots by mid-afternoon.

Enjoy it while it lasts. The next weather system will bring periods of light rain Thursday along with gusty winds. Temperatures will hover in the 40s. The light rain may end as a brief period of flurries or wet snow Thursday evening, but no accumulation is expected.

Friday looks dry and cold, but a major shot of cold air arrives over the weekend with a couple rounds of light snow possible as well.

High temperatures will be in the low 30s Saturday but will only reach the teens Sunday.