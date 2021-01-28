Enter for your chance to win three rent-free months to a storefront at The Boulevard

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – Launching a small business can be quite scary, especially during the pandemic. But Edwards Realty Company operator of The Boulevard shopping center located at Brentwood Blvd. and Galleria Pkwy wants to help.

“We are accepting applications for a chance to win a space at The Boulevard Shopping Center,” said Ramzi Hassan President of Edwards Realty Company.

On Thursday the company launched Pop Local; a program to create new opportunities for small businesses in the St. Louis community.

“We are going to pick a local business and give them three free months of rent, free marketing, and $2,000 allowance to help them decorate their store”, he said.

Hassan says with St. Louis filled with so much creativity, he encourages entrepreneurs, small business owners and even retail and event businesses to apply.

“We’re taking people with ideas that they want to launch or people who might have had an online business for several years and really want to take that next step and start a brick- and-mortar”, he said.

The nearly 14,000 square foot building is anchored in the heart of shopping, dining, and more. “There is a wide variety of businesses here”, said Hassan.

He explains the Pop Local winner will be apart of a flourishing community that offers lifestyle shopping experiences for their customers.

“There’s Crate and Barrel, Soft Surroundings… furniture, food, health and wellness. That kind of collection is the cool energy that you will be stepping into”, he said.

Applications are open now through Friday, February 19, and the new Boulevard tenant will open their storefront business in May of 2021.

To apply click here.

