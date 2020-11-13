Enter to win a Jameson Irish Whiskey Christmas tree

ST. LOUIS – One alcohol company is looking to make this season merry and bright with its unique looking Christmas tree.

Jameson Irish Whiskey is giving away free glass display Christmas trees. They stand at more than eight feet tall and are made entirely out of 130 of the company’s iconic green bottles.

The bottles come empty, but each tree is outfitted with lights to really shine. Jameson is only giving away seven of these creations so fans should act fast. To try your luck at winning visit JamesonWhiskey.com and write a post explaining why you deserve one.