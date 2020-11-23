Enterprise committing $120M to advance racial equity and fight hunger

ST. LOUIS- Enterprise announced today it is making a $120 million commitment to help advance social and racial equity as well as combat hunger around the world.

Enterprise Holdings Foundation, the philanthropic arm of St. Louis based Enterprise Holdings, is leading the initiatives.

Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward is allocating $55 million to address the social and equity gaps in three areas: early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation.

“Diversity, inclusion, and strengthening the communities where we operate have been part of our guiding principles for more than 60 years,” said Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Carolyn Kindle Betz in a press release. “The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative will open new doors for individuals in our communities who are disproportionately affected by lack of access to resources in the areas of education, health, and wellness.”

The program will work with four nonprofits – St. Louis based Parents as Teachers, The Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, UNCF, and Girls Inc. Each group will receive $5 million to help support young people of color in underserved communities.

The ROAD Forward initiative will also distribute $35 million to its global operating teams. It will be used to empower employees to take a lead on identifying issues in their communities that are related to the program’s focus areas.

Enterprise Holdings Foundation is also pledging an additional $65 million to its Fill Your Tank program that was launched in 2016. The program address food insecurity in local communities, something that often disproportionally affects people of color. The program has contributed more than $50 million already.