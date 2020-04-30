Enterprise Holdings lays off more than 2,000 employees

ST. LOUIS – Some major layoffs at St. Louis-based Enterprise due to travel slowdowns amid the pandemic.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, the job cuts start April 30 at its Clayton headquarters. More than 2,000 people are being permanently cut, including employees who were furloughed.



Among the workers losing their jobs are workers in IT, marketing, accounting, legal services, vehicle services, customer service representatives, and sales reps.

Some bus drivers, rental agents, and managers at locations in St. Charles, Maryland Heights, Overland, and near Lambert Airport are also being laid off.