Enterprise to begin temporary furloughs due to economic impact of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – Enterprise Holdings announce today it informed some employees to begin temporary furloughs. The company did not have specific numbers on how many employees this would impact.

In a statement from the Clayton based company, Enterprise says it asked a number of employees across our corporate and field operations to begin temporary furloughs for the next several weeks. The statement says employees will maintain benefits and will be eligible for unemployment during this period.

Enterprise says its seen a significant decrease in reservations and customer demand due to the impact on business and leisure travel.

The company says besides furloughs, it is eliminating theses of third-party contractors, pausing all hiring and reducing overall discretionary spending. The number of hours have also been significantly reduced for part-time employees.

The statement also says there will be a significant pay reduction for all senior executives. Sara Miller, the Vice President for corporate communications says, “the current events impacting the business have made these tough decisions necessary to ensure the long-term health of the organization.”