EPA discusses updates to Chain of Rocks Water Purification Plant with St. Louis City leaders

ST. LOUIS – The EPA administrator will be in north St. Louis County Wednesday at the Chain of Rocks Water Purification Plant discussing possible changes.
Michael Regan will visit the plant on Riverview Drive and meet with Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and the City of St. Louis Director of Public Utilities. While there, they will take a tour of the Chain of Rocks Water Purification Plant and talk about the need for water infrastructure investment. According to a press release, the plant and the city need hundreds of millions of dollars for upgrades to improve water systems across the area.
Parts of the plant are more than 100 years old and are still in operation. According to White House officials, The American Jobs Plan is an investment in the country and is expected to create millions of good jobs, rebuild the country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China. The plan boasts providing clean drinking water, an updated electric grid, and high-speed internet to those who lack access.
That press conference happens at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.