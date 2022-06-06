ST. LOUIS – The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a livestreamed roundtable meeting Monday on midwestern waterways.

The Kansas Livestock Association organized the meeting with the EPA Region 7 office, which covers Missouri. The agency will hear from farmers, environmental groups, communities that are pursuing environmental justice, and indigenous communities. The meeting will discuss the status of the waterways.



The livestream is from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Central Time. Click here to learn more about Waters of the United States (WOTUS.)