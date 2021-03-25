EPA urged to reconsider listing Missouri lakes as ‘impaired’

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The eight Republican members of Missouri’s congressional delegation are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider listing 40 Missouri waterways as “impaired.” That list that includes the Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Reservoir.
A letter from Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer and Vicky Hartzler and signed by the other GOP delegation members was sent this week to Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward H. Chu.
The letter says the impaired designations “would have significant impacts on families, landowners, small businesses,” and on the state’s economy. The EPA announced the listing of the 40 lakes and reservoirs in November.