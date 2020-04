ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County NAACP is hosting a free lunch giveaway today and Friday.

They are joining with Epworth Children and Family Services to give away lunches from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at several locations.

Locations:

– Store Space Self-Storage locations on Jennings Station Road and North 23rd Street.

– Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street

– Save-A-Lot Store at Riverview Circle.