Eric Church rolling into St. Louis on new ‘Gather Together Again’ tour

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 24: Eric Church performs during halftime of the game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – County music singer-songwriter Eric Church has announced a new tour. The “Gather Again Tour” will roll into 55 cities and stops at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on March 12, 2022.

The tour kicks off this fall at Rupp Arena in Lexington and ends in the spring at Madison Square Garden in New York. The stage will be set in the middle of each arena to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 7 on EricChurch.com. “Church Choir” members may access tickets early through a pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4.

The Gather Again Tour

Sept. 17, 2021                   Rupp Arena                                            Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 18, 2021                   Nationwide Arena                                  Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 24, 2021                   Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse                Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 25, 2021                   KeyBank Center                                    Buffalo, N.Y.

Oct. 1, 2021                      Alerus Center                                         Grand Forks, N.D.

Oct. 2, 2021                      Bell MTS Place                                     Winnipeg, Manitoba

Oct. 8, 2021                      PPG Paints Arena                                  Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 9, 2021                      Wells Fargo Center                                Philadelphia, Pa.

Oct. 15, 2021                    Ball Arena                                              Denver, Colo.

Oct. 22, 2021                    Scotiabank Saddledome                        Calgary, Alberta

Oct. 23, 2021                    SaskTel Centre                                      Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Oct. 29, 2021                    Rogers Arena                                         Vancouver, British Columbia

Oct. 30, 2021                    Climate Pledge Arena                            Seattle, Wash.

Nov. 12, 2021                   Thompson-Boling Arena                       Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 13, 2021                   Ford Center                                            Evansville, Ind.

Dec. 3, 2021                      SNHU Arena                                         Manchester, N.H.

Dec. 4, 2021                      UBS Arena                                            Belmont Park, N.Y.

Dec. 10, 2021                    The Anthem                                           Washington, D.C.

Dec. 11, 2021                    The Anthem                                           Washington, D.C.

Dec. 17, 2021                    Bon Secours Wellness Arena                Greenville, S.C.

Dec. 18, 2021                    Greensboro Coliseum                            Greensboro, N.C.

Jan. 7, 2022                       Pinnacle Bank Arena                             Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 8, 2022                       Denny Sanford PREMIER Center         Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jan. 14, 2022                     Scotiabank Arena                                  Toronto, Ontario

Jan. 15, 2022                     Canadian Tire Centre                            Ottawa, Ontario

Jan. 21, 2022                     Van Andel Arena                                   Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jan. 22, 2022                     Little Caesars Arena                              Detroit, Mich.

Feb. 4, 2022                      KFC Yum! Center                                 Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 5, 2022                      Bankers Life Fieldhouse                        Indianapolis, Ind.

Feb. 11, 2022                    CHI Health Center Omaha                    Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 12, 2022                    Wells Fargo Arena                                 Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 18, 2022                    T-Mobile Center                                    Kansas City, Mo.

Feb 19, 2022                     BOK Center                                           Tulsa, Okla.

Feb. 25, 2022                    Hampton Coliseum                                Hampton, Va.

Feb. 26, 2022                    Spectrum Center                                    Charlotte, N.C.

March 4, 2022                   Amway Center                                       Orlando, Fla.

March 5, 2022                   Amalie Arena                                        Tampa, Fla.

March 11, 2022                 United Center                                        Chicago, Ill.

March 12, 2022                 Enterprise Center                                   St. Louis, Mo.

March 18, 2022                 Resch Center                                          Green Bay, Wis.

March 19, 2022                 Resch Center                                          Green Bay, Wis.

March 25, 2022                 Legacy Arena at the BJCC                    Birmingham, Ala.

March 26, 2022                 Simmons Bank Arena                            Little Rock, Ark.

April 1, 2022                     Dickies Arena                                        Fort Worth, Texas

April 2, 2022                     AT&T Center                                        San Antonio, Texas

April 8, 2022                     Toyota Center                                        Houston, Texas

April 9, 2022                     Smoothie King Center                           New Orleans, La.

April 15, 2022                   Moda Center                                          Portland, Ore.

April 16, 2022                   Spokane Arena                                      Spokane, Wash.

April 29, 2022                   ExtraMile Arena                                    Boise, Idaho

April 30, 2022                   Vivint Arena                                          Salt Lake City, Utah

May 6, 2022                      Pechanga Arena                                     San Diego, Calif.

May 7, 2022                      STAPLES Center                                  Los Angeles, Calif.

May 11, 2022                    Golden 1 Center                                     Sacramento, Calif.

May 13, 2022                    T-Mobile Arena                                     Las Vegas, Nev.

May 14, 2022                    Gila River Arena                                   Glendale, Ariz. May 20, 2022  Madison Square Garden         New York, N.Y.

