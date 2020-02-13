Eric Greitens says ethics report clears him of wrongdoing in campaign violations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens says he’s won an investigation into questions about his campaign money. This afternoon the Missouri Ethics Commission, or MEC, released an 18-page report about its investigation clearing former Governor Eric Greitens, but it did point the finger at two things in Greitens’ successful 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

The report is exhaustive. It notes 23 subpoenas, 20 interviews and about 8,000 documents, emails, and video. It says, “…the MEC found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens, individually.”

Former State Rep. Jay Barnes filed the complaint in 2018 in conjunction with his House committee investigation into Greitens’ extra-marital affair, which came to light January 2018. On June 26, 2018, Barnes wrote to his committee about alleged “dark money” raised by a nonprofit with Greitens’ ties called “A New Missouri.” That began an investigation into Greitens’ campaign.

Barnes wrote “…make no mistake. Missourians deserve a full accounting of a New Missouri, Inc., which I have come to believe was a criminal enterprise from its inception…”

Though the ethics report found no wrongdoing by Greitens, it did note two violations by his campaign “Greitens for Missouri” for “…failure to report in-kind contributions from LG Pac and a New Missouri.”

MEC imposed two fees of $98,417.00 and $79,670.00. It then offered the campaign a deal, “Pay $38,000 of the total fees within 45 days and the remainder will be stayed.”

The ethics committee added that it found “…no evidence that Governor Greitens knew of the two reporting violations.”

The MEC report adds this interesting line about what Greitens’ ability to fight back – “…nothing in this document is intended to nor shall it be interpreted to limit the civil or criminal remedies that may be available to Governor Greitens and other affected parties.”

He resigned from Missouri Governor in June 2018 after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped the invasion of privacy case against him – related to his affair, but by then—-Greitens said keeping his job as Governor was just too much of a strain on his family.

Stay tuned to Fox 2 News tonight at 10:00pm for an exclusive interview with former Mo Governor Eric Greitens.