Ethical Society of Police frustrated with Diversity and Inclusion Unit commander

ST. LOUIS – The Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) said they are disappointed with the Commander of the Diversity and Inclusion Unit.

ESOP said Lt. Keith Wildhaber orchestrated a personal attack on a fellow officer in an interview where he questioned recent remarks made by members of a black police officers’ membership organization about his willingness to meet with them.

Wildhaber has said that some people do not believe he’s the best person to lead the department’s Diversity and Inclusion Unit because he’s white.

“We have never said that he is not qualified because of his race, race has nothing to do with it,” ESOP President Sgt. Heather Taylor said. “Qualifications have something to do with it.”

The organization says they recognize that forming the unit was a step in the right direction, but are disappointed in the selection process of the commander.