Ethical Society of Police wants County police, and council to sign memorandum on systemic racism

CLAYTON, MO – The Ethical Society of Police has been around since 1972. Two years ago, they expanded into the St. Louis County Police Department, but they say they have hit some roadblocks being recognized as an official organization.

The Ethical Society of Police wants certain officials in the county to sign a memorandum of understanding. They said this document is not binding but is an acknowledgment that systemic racism exists in the St. Louis County Police Department and that it needs to develop a plan to address the problem.

The attorney for the Ethical Society of Police said they presented the MOU to County Executive Sam Page 13 months ago. The county wanted to take out the phrase “race-based discrimination” from the MOU. The Ethical Society of Police said that is exactly why their organization was founded.

After the Ethical Society of Police announced a press conference for Monday to discuss the county’s refusal to sing the MOU Page signed the document that afternoon.

The Ethical Society of Police now wants Chief Barton, the Board of Police Commissioners and the County Council to sign the MOU.