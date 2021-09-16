Eureka abuzz as Clayton Echard reportedly tapped to be ABC’s ‘Bachelor’

Missouri tight end Clayton Echard, left, is tackled by Florida’s Vernon Hargreaves III during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10 2015, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS–Reality shows must have a thing for the St. Louis area.

Days after Maplewood chef Trenton Garvey was crowned the winner of FOX’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, our area appears poised to be part of the backstory for another reality show, this one about cooking up romance.

Clayton Echard, a Eureka High School grad who later went on to play football at the University of Missouri, has reportedly been cast to be ABC’s next ‘Bachelor’, according to Variety.

He’d previously been reported as having a role in this fall’s installment of The Bachelorette.

Thursday provided the biggest hint that something was up, literally in the form of a banner downtown.

Eureka Mayor Sean Flower said that ABC paid for the banner. Eureka Police were on hand Thursday afternoon to close down streets downtown, apparently as part of Thursday’s shoot.

Echard, who had a professional football tryout with the Seattle Seahawks after his time at Missouri, describes himself on Instagram as a “former freestyle rapper and washed-up athlete now trying his luck in orthopaedic sales.”