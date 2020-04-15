Eureka buying city employees lunch to help local restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Restaurants are adjusting to the new abnormal during the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Eureka is buying a meal a day for its employees from local restaurants.

Most restaurants in Eureka are offering carryout service now. But there's a little more incentive for Eureka city employees to frequent their local eateries.

"Could these restaurants open up, and could they have five or ten people or not? What would be safe? Those conversations have to start happening," said Eureka Mayor Sean Flower.

Mayor Sean Flower is picking up the tab for one meal a day for city employees, including police officers. The Eureka Fire District is also buying meals for firefighters.

The city and the fire district will have spent about $9,000 for employee meals. Now the mayor is asking them to frequent a Eureka restaurant.

"If you got a job, and you're employed, and you have the ability to do that. I think it is your obligation right now to spend on these people, in your areas, whether it is in Eureka or anywhere else," said Flower.

Eureka has close to 30 restaurants. The mayor and the fire district say they hope to spend at each of them in the coming weeks.