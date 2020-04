EUREKA, Mo – The Eureka Mayor say there are 29 cases of COVID-19 at the Marymount nursing home. That is more than half of the city’s 49 cases.

The mayor released a Facebook post saying Marymount followed all the CDC guidelines and laws.

The post says the outbreak is contained and well supervised. The mayor also says there has been great collaboration with the health department, medical staff, and local responders to both contain the virus and treat those affected.