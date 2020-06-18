Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 909 deaths/ 16,625 cases IL: 6,485 deaths/ 134,185 cases.

Eureka Police help “young lady” on I-44 with snake in her car

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

EUREKA, Mo. – Eureka Police worked Thursday to remove a snake from a car on I-44.

They said in a Facebook post, a “young lady” was driving when she saw a snake in her car. They said the snake was “coiled up under the floor mat next to the soda bottle.” She then called the police department for help.

“I’m not a snake kind of guy. Good thing other officers are,” the post said.

The officers could not get the snake out of the car. The owner then had the car towed where they hope the snake will “leave the vehicle peacefully.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News