Eureka Police help “young lady” on I-44 with snake in her car

EUREKA, Mo. – Eureka Police worked Thursday to remove a snake from a car on I-44.

They said in a Facebook post, a “young lady” was driving when she saw a snake in her car. They said the snake was “coiled up under the floor mat next to the soda bottle.” She then called the police department for help.

“I’m not a snake kind of guy. Good thing other officers are,” the post said.

The officers could not get the snake out of the car. The owner then had the car towed where they hope the snake will “leave the vehicle peacefully.”