Eureka’s Clayton Echard seen chatting with new ‘Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer

ST. LOUIS – Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer is the new host of “The Bachelor,” and he was spotted chatting with Eureka native Clayton Echard out in Los Angeles on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

Both men have a history with the NFL. Palmer was a backup quarterback for the New York Giants for four seasons from 2001 to 2004. In 2005 he was a backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Echard was on Mizzou’s football team from 2011 to 2015 and then had a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks.

Hey look, it’s the Rooms-To-Go guy. And the Bachelor host. Busy guy. pic.twitter.com/YqRGW6SinB — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 2, 2021

Echard will be featured on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Palmer was the Bachelor for Season 5 in 2004. He is a Canadian, making him the first non-American Bachelor and he was the first professional athlete to appear on the show. Palmer gave his final rose to 22-year-old student Jessica Bowlin. He did not propose to her during the final but continued dating. They split shortly after the show aired.

Reports said filming for Echard’s season began in late September.