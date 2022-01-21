Events ready to entertain St. Louisans this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve found a few special events and some St. Louis favorite spots that are ready for you.

Dino & Dragon Stroll

America’s Center – Downtown St. Louis

Saturday – 8:30 a.m. – Sensory Friendly Session

Saturday – 10:00a.m. – 4:00p.m.

Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Take a walk through the Mesozoic Era amongst prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Get up close to winged, horned and fire breathing dragons.

Note: Face coverings are required at all times while in the facility for guests 5 years of age and over

https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1023863/dino-dragon-stroll-stlouis-lake-orion-dino-dragon-stroll-stlouis

Monster Jam 2022

The Dome at America’s Center

Saturday: 7pm, Sunday 2pm

Monster Jam features some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger, Max D, El Toro Loco and many more. World class drivers push perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2 Wheel Skills and Racing competitions that will put you on the edge of your seat and leave you craving more.

Note: Face coverings are required at all times while in the facility

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/st-louis-mo/jan-22-2022-jan-23-2022

Mardi Gras: Family Winter Carnival

The St. Louis Mardi Gras Family Winter Carnival is now an online contest inviting kids across St. Louis to participate in the Shoebox Parade Float Contest.

Learn more: https://stlmardigras.org/events/family-winter-carnival

SLU Women’s Basketball vs. Duquesne

Chaifetz Arena

Saturday: 7pm

http://www.thechaifetzarena.com/events/wbb-slu-vs-duquesne-1



SLU Men’s Basketball vs UMass

Sunday: 1:30pm

http://www.thechaifetzarena.com/events/mbb-slu-vs-umass

Attendees of all Chaifetz Arena events must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two weeks out from final dose) or a negative test received within 72 hours of the event.

Pawns & Passports: Chess Sets from Around the Globe

World Chess Hall of Fame

Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: Noon to 5pm

Featuring over 1200 sets from over 65 countries, the World Chess Hall of Fame has amassed one of the largest and most diverse chess set collections in the world. From beautiful decorative antique chess sets made from luxury materials to mass-produced sets celebrating the popular culture of different regions, the collection demonstrates how chess has captured the imagination of people around the world. https://worldchesshof.org/exhibit/pawns-and-passports

Beyond Van Gogh

Galleria Mall Parking Lot

Immerse yourself in Vincent Van Gogh’s artwork like you’ve never seen it before. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has extended its time in St. Louis.

https://vangoghstlouis.com/

St. Louis Aquarium

Union Station

Filled with thousands of aquatic species from all over the world; an amazing Mirror Maze with a labyrinth of mirrors to entertain the entire family; a three-story Ropes Course with more than 90,000 cubic feet of climbing space and 30 obstacles that take you sky-high. All visitors age 5 and older are required to wear a mask while indoors.

https://www.stlouisaquarium.com/

The Magic House St. Louis Children’s Museum

Kirkwood, MO

Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 10:30am-5pm

Kids can make a mess, a mud pie – or, both — in the “mud kitchen”; explore a shallow stream and creek bed, make stick castles alongside native Missouri plants all inside at The Magic House. In the Children’s Village, they can climb a ladder into a treehouse, serve pizza in a restaurant, catch a fish in a pretend pond and use some tools to service a car. Make sure to stop by the museum’s new sensory play space, which gives the little ones a chance to explore, sort, classify and organize all kinds of objects. All visitors age 5 and older are required to wear a mask while indoors.

The Missouri Botanical Garden

South St. Louis

Saturday & Sundays: 9am-5pm

Founded in 1859, the Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the nation’s oldest botanical gardens in continuous operation and a National Historic Landmark.

https://discover.missouribotanicalgarden.org/visit

Note: The Butterfly House in Faust Park will be closed for annual maintenance January 1 – 31.

The Saint Louis Art Museum, Missouri History Museum, and Saint Louis Science Center remain closed until February due to Covid-19 concerns.