EverGrain building new facility at Anheuser-Busch brewery

ST. LOUIS– A ceremonial groundbreaking was held this morning for EverGrain which is building its headquarters on the Anheuser-Busch brewery campus. It is part of Anheuser-Busch’s recently announced plan to pump more than $1 billion into its facilities over the next two years.

EverGrain, owned by Anheuser-Busch, is a sustainable ingredient company that is revolutionizing the use of high-quality grains used to brew beer. They are creating nutritious and great-tasting barley-based ingredients that can be used in a variety of food and beverage products.

The $100 million investment will create long-term jobs and support the installation of EverGrain’s first full-scale production facility. It will be built at the brewery’s historic Stockhouse 10 at the St. Louis brewery campus.

EverGrain started planting its roots in St. Louis last year when it partnered up with Companion Bakery. The companies teamed up to bake 2,000 loaves of bread to give to food banks during the pandemic.

“This investment in our hometown of St. Louis brings together two critical priorities for Anheuser-Busch: playing a leading role in the country’s economic recovery and leveraging our world-class innovation capabilities to create a more sustainable future,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch in a press release.

Anheuser-Busch recently announced a plan to invest more than $1 billion into its facilities to help accelerate the recovery and drive economic prosperity in communities across the U.S..

Mayor Lyda Krewson declared today Anheuser-Busch innovation and sustainability day.

