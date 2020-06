ST. LOUIS – Fire damaged a house overnight in north St. Louis.

Fire crews responded to the house on Greer Avenue at Belt Avenue just after 1:00 a.m.

Everyone who lived there was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

5500 block of Greer Ave St Louis Missouri Occupied one story frame dwelling; heavy fire showing. Details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/1l0397bdh1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 16, 2020