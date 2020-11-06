Evictions in St. Louis City on hold until December 31

St. LOUIS- Evictions have been put on hold in St. Louis city until the end of the year. A judge has granted Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration’s request to extend the moratorium on COVID-19 related evictions until December 31.

The mayor’s office says it continues to work with more than a dozen local service providers to process more than 8,000 applications for the CARES Act funding that the mayor put aside for rental and mortgage assistance.

Evictions have been put on hold several times since the pandemic started. The most current suspension was set to expire today.

There are a few exceptions when a case involves drug use, criminal activity, among other reasons.