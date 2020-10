Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

St. LOUIS- A St. Louis City Circuit judge has suspended evictions until November 6th. Judge Rex Burlison signed the order today.

The court document says the implementation of the following precautionary measures is necessary to combat the spread of the disease.

Evictions have been put on hold several times since the pandemic started. The most current suspension was set to expire today.

There are a few exceptions when a case involves drug use, criminal activity, among other reasons.